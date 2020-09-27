2 people injured after shooting near Jane and Sheppard

Two people are injured after a shooting in North York on Saturday evening.

It happened in a townhouse complex at near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just before 6:30 p.m. when police got reports of 10 to 20 shots fired.

When officers got on the scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police previously said there were three shooting victims.

One person was transported to hospital with lower leg injuries. Their condition is serious but non-life threatening, paramedics say.

The other victim made their own way to a trauma centre and their condition is unknown.

Around 27 shell casings were found on scene, police say.

Officers have arrested one person in relation to the incident.

Three firearms were also found on scene. Police have not released any information on additional suspects in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.