Double-shooting in Oakville leaves man dead, woman injured

Halton police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Oakville Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the Belt Lane and Littlefield Road area around 1 a.m. with reports of gunfire.

There, police say they found one man and one woman, who had been shot.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene while the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their ages have not been released.

Police say early indicators suggest the victims were targeted by a shooter who fled the scene by vehicle.

The Halton police homicide unit is on scene investigating with more details expected to be shared publicly later in the day.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Halton tip line at 905-825-4776.