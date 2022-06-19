2 men dead after shooting in parking lot outside Father's Day event in Brampton

Two men are dead after a shooting at a Father's Day event in Brampton early Sunday, police say.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Chandni Convention Centre on Gateway Boulevard in Brampton at about 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Const. Jennifer Dagg, spokesperson for Peel police, said officers arrived to find two men outside the venue suffering from gunshot wounds. She confirmed that the event was in honour of Father's Day, but could not say how many people were there.

One man was pronounced dead and the other was taken to hospital. He died there from his injuries.

Police have not released ages of the victims, but paramedics said they were young men.

Richard Marshall, general manager of the Chandni Convention Centre, said the shooting happened in the parking lot during an annual Father's Day Ball at the venue.

"Last night was a great event inside. it was a bad [incident] happening on the outside," he said.

"Everybody was trying to rush to get back inside."

Marshall said the convention centre had 36 security guards on duty at the time.

"I'm very shocked. This is the second time it has happened outside of our facility," he said. "We have a lot of weddings, we have a lot of kids in here [and] parents."

Police have not identified a suspect and they are asking the public for any information or surveillance footage that could aid the investigation.

Officers are expected to remain on scene for most of Sunday.