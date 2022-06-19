2 men dead after Brampton shooting

Police are investigating after two men were fatally shot in Brampton early Sunday.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Chandni Convention Centre on Gateway Boulevard in Brampton around 2 a.m. on Sunday for shots fired.

There, police say they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man died from his injuries in hospital.

Police didn't release ages, but paramedics said they were young men.

Police have released no information about suspects but are appealing for video footage.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-212 ext. 3205 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Officers are expected to remain on scene most of Sunday.