2 Toronto men arrested in connection to double homicide in Vaughan

Police say two men facing drug and gun charges are considered persons of interest in a fatal shooting at a banquet hall north of Toronto.

York regional police say gunshots were fired during a private party at Dream Palace Restaurant and Banquets in Vaughan, Ont., early Saturday morning.

They say 23-year-old Devin Degoias, of Toronto, died shortly after being taken to hospital.

Police say another man died at the scene but he has not yet been identified.

Officers say a 24-year-old and 25-year old were arrested by Toronto police on multiple firearm and drug related charges. Both men are from Toronto.

They say they're investigating the two suspects from Toronto in connection to the double homicide.