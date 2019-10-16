2 people dead after collision between car and transport truck in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a collision between a car and a transport truck in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard East at 5:19 a.m., Peel police tweeted.

Two adults, a male and a female, were pronounced dead at the scene, Peel paramedics Supt. Cory Tkatch told CBC Toronto.

He could not provide their ages.

"It is my understanding that the vehicle is under the truck," Peel police Const. Heather Cannon, a spokesperson for the force, told CBC.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Hurontario, south of Matheson, Cannon said.

Police initially tweeted that they had shut down Matheson Boulevard in both directions, but updated that information to say Matheson is open while Hurontario Street is closed in both directions between Barondale Drive and Matheson.

The force's major collision bureau will investigate.