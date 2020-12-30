50,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Ontario today

Some 50,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario today.

Retired general Rick Hillier, who is leading the province's COVID-19 vaccination program, says the drug will be distributed to long-term care and retirement homes.

He says immunizations are slated to start there within days of the delivery.

Hillier said Tuesday that more than half of Ontarians — about 8.5 million — should receive the vaccine by the end of July.

Another vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is already being administered to health-care workers, but its storage requirements limit where that can be done.

Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health is expected to discuss the province's framework for vaccine distribution at a news conference this afternoon.