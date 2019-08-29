Bloordale Indian restaurant remains closed, owners say landlord dispute to blame

The owners of a beloved Bloordale Indian restaurant say they are locked in a dispute with their landlord — and that's why they can't reopen after a fire ravaged the area around their building last year.

South Indian Dosa Mahal ended up with smoke and water damage in March of 2018 when a fire tore through a neighbouring business.

The well-known restaurant, which is located near the corner of Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue, has been closed ever since.

"This business is … connected with my soul," said Naomi Logan, co-owner.

"I can't leave from this community."

When I was going through really difficult times, this was one of the only places I could afford to eat. It was there for me. - Patrick Pittman, neighbourhood resident

The Logan family says their landlord is demanding tens of thousands of dollars to make up for lost rent while the building was being repaired — even though, they say, insurance would have covered it.

Meanwhile, the landlord, Nga Truong, told CBC News that the family is still responsible for rent based on their lease agreement.

"They chose not to pay," she said in an email.

It's a messy situation that means the neighbourhood is going to have to do without the restaurant's dosa, chappatis and pappadum for the time being.

"My parents just want to serve people," said Beulah Logan, Naomi's daughter. "They want to do their part for the community."

The Logan family says they just want to resolve the dispute and reopen in the same location. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

Insurance broker Greg Robertson told CBC News that he could not discuss details of the family's claim. He would not say if Truong has been paid out for lost rent.

"The Logan family are lovely people and they have endured hardship with this loss," he said.

"I wish we could assist but with privacy laws and the family potentially consulting a lawyer we are best to not be involved in any discussion with media."

Lawyer Jordan Donich, who is not involved with the case, said a landlord in a situation like this is entitled to back rent even in a case of emergency — but can't collect on top of an insurance payout.

"The law would never allow double dipping, because then they're profiting from a situation," Donich said.

"Where the dispute here is going to be, is how much rent is in fact owed, and did the insurance company fully cover everything."

People in the neighbourhood have posted signs of support on the building's windows. The business has been in the area for 30 years and in this location for 10 years. (CBC)

Meanwhile, the community is rallying around the business, and hosted a rally Sunday where dozens of people came to show their support.

They've also been posting memories and messages in a Facebook group that now has more than 500 members.

Patrick Pittman, who lives in the neighbourhood, says there are a lot of small businesses that are struggling to hang on in the area — but Dosa Mahal was always one of the most special.

"When I was going through really difficult times, this was one of the only places I could afford to eat. It was there for me," he said.

"I've been walking past here every week, hoping that it would open back up."