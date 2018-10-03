Police ID man killed in Mississauga shooting

Peel police have identified a 30-year-old man who died on Tuesday after a shooting in Mississauga.

Dorren Campbell, of Mississauga, arrived at Etobicoke General Hospital just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He died shortly after.

Police said his injuries are connected to a shooting at a townhouse on Goreway Drive in Mississauga.

No suspect description has been released.

Peel's homicide squad is now investigating. Detectives are calling on any witnesses or people with information to contact them at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3205.

Campbell is Peel's 21st homicide of the year.