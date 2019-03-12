Police ID 51-year-old shot to death at North York apartment building

Police have identified the victim of a shooting in North York as 51-year-old Martin Anthony Johnson.

Johnson was found suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment complex near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue late Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the building at 2 Dorado Court around 11:20 p.m. and found him in the first-floor hallway, Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters.

Paramedics tried to administer aid, but Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A photo of Martin Anthony Johnson released by the Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service)

Call for witnesses

Homicide Det. Paul Worden said evidence at the scene showed that more than 10 shots were fired.

"It was surprising more people did not call in based on the amount of shots that were fired," Worden told CBC Toronto.

Worden could not immediately provide information about a suspect. He said the building does not have security cameras, so investigators are trying to get surveillance video from other sources that might show who entered and exited the building around the time of the shooting.

He also said some cars in the building's parking lot have dashboard cameras, and investigators are seeking the vehicles' owners to find out if any of them were running.

"If anybody was in the area of Dorado Court and Keele Street around 11:20 last night, heard anything, saw somebody running from the area, saw a vehicle fleeing the area, please give police a call," Worden said.

Johnson's death marks the city's 12th homicide in 2019.