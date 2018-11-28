Police release video of man suspected of stealing cash from Buddhist temple

Police have released a video of a man suspected of breaking into a Buddhist temple in Markham four separate times this month to steal money from donation bins.

The break-ins at Cham Shan Temple, on Bayview Avenue north of Steeles Avenue, occurred between Nov. 8 and Nov. 26.

Police said the man allegedly used a screwdriver to break into the temple through the front door.

Const. Andy Pattenden, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said on Wednesday that investigators would like help from the public to identify the man.

"We are today releasing surveillance video and images of the suspect and and appealing for any information on who this person might be," Pattenden said.

In the video, the man appears to light an incense stick and then he walks away. Police have not said how much money was stolen.

"Any amount of donated money that is stolen is a significant amount of money, I would say," Pattenden said.

The suspect was described as white, in his late 30s to 40s, wearing black-framed glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call York police.