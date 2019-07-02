Parts of DVP to be closed this weekend for maintenance work

Attention motorists: parts of the Don Valley Parkway will be closed this weekend for maintenance work.

Road crews must replace a culvert pipe that crosses all lanes of the DVP under the bottom of the Dundas Street E. on-ramp to prevent flooding from severe weather, the city said in a news release.

The roadway also needs to be kept in a state of good repair, the city added.

The following sections, ramps and lanes of the DVP will close from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26:

All northbound lanes on the DVP from Lake Shore Boulevard E. to the Dundas Street E. on-ramp.

Five on-ramps leading to northbound DVP from the Gardiner Expressway, Don Roadway, Eastern Avenue, Queen Street E. and Dundas Street E.

About 500 metres of a southbound lane next to the work zone near the Dundas Street E. on-ramp. All other southbound lanes will remain open.

The city said the closures will allow crews to finish "critical work" that was not completed when the DVP was closed in May. Due to rain, the culvert pipe was not replaced at that time.

Motorists can get back on the northbound DVP at Bloor Street E.

Also, motorists can use Bayview Avenue, Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road as alternative routes during the closure, the city said.

The city encourages people to consider taking public transit whenever possible during the closures.

To ease congestion that might result from the closures, the city says it will roll out traffic signal timing changes to enhance flow on alternate routes, ensure other construction work is not taking place on parallel routes, and provide real-time information on overhead signs.