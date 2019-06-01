Parts of Don Valley Parkway, Gardiner Expressway to be closed for Ride for Heart

Expect delays if planning to drive on two major roads downtown on Sunday due to the annual Manulife Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart, Toronto police say.

Stretches of the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway will be closed from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. in both directions.

The Don Valley Parkway will closed from Gardiner Expressway to York Mills Road, while the Gardiner Expressway will be closed from the South Kingsway to the Don Valley Parkway.

Motorists should expect road closures in the area surrounding Exhibition Place as well, police said.

Drivers are urged to take alternative routes and public transportation if possible.

About 13,000 people are expected to take part in the 32nd annual Ride for Heart with the goal of raising more than $5 million for heart disease and stroke research. Participants can walk or cycle in the event.