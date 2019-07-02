Get ready for a slower drive: Lane closures begin on the DVP as crews fix 4 bridges

Drivers who take the Don Valley Parkway should expect a slower commute for the next few months because crews are doing road work on four major bridges over the busy Toronto expressway.

Work on the bridges begins on Tuesday, kicking off a summer of lane closures.

Two lanes will be open in both directions of the DVP from Don Mills Road To Lawrence Avenue East. Crews will be working around the clock to get the work done as fast as possible, according to Michael D'Andrea, the city's chief engineer. He said it would take six to nine months during regular work hours.

The first phase lasts until late August, with construction continuing into October. Road closures vary, depending on which bridge is being fixed.

This morning, construction begins on 4 bridges over the DVP resulting in lane restrictions from Don Mills Rd to Lawrence Ave E until Oct. Full restrictions will be in place July 3.

"What a mess. An absolute mess," Dirk Desouza, who was driving in Toronto on Tuesday.

Desouza, however, said he understands the need for repairs.

"Canada's got winter. Canada's got construction. You've got to put up with it."

Crews are working on bridges over the DVP at Don Mills Road, Spanbridge Road, Wynford Drive and Lawrence Avenue East. The city said full restrictions will be in place by July 3.

One of the signs along the Don Valley Parkway Tuesday morning. (Paul Smith/CBC)

D'Andrea said doing the work all at once is the best way to minimize traffic disruption and do much-needed repairs. The city planned the work for summer when traffic volumes are lower, he said.

On Tuesday morning, some drivers said they were wary of the months ahead.

"It's bad to start with, never mind now there's only going to be only two lanes," Anaida Deti said, after learning about the closures.

Traffic on the Don Valley Parkway Tuesday morning. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Danny Digiorgio, who drives a tractor trailer for a living, said he has experienced his share of traffic.

Digiorgio has some advice for drivers: "Just be patient. Don't go crazy. Don't do anything to get angry. it won't fix anything."

The city suggests using alternate routes, such as Victoria Park Avenue, Don Mills Road, Bayview Avenue or O'Connor Drive.

About 135,000 vehicles drive on the DVP every weekday, according to the city's website.