Don Valley Parkway closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

The Don Valley Parkway is closed until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The busy highway was initially scheduled to be closed to traffic starting midnight on Friday, but the city postponed the start time of the closure until midnight on Saturday.

Rainfall on Saturday would have impeded significant road resurfacing work that was planned, the city said in a news release on Friday.

"City staff will explore alternate dates over the summer when the resurfacing work can be completed with limited impact to the travelling public," the city said.

A full closure of the DVP is necessary for road crews to conduct their work safely, it added.

Traffic signal timing changes are in effect to help mitigate congestion on nearby routes during the closure.

The city recommends that drivers use Kingston Road, Victoria Park Avenue, Leslie Street, Bayview Avenue and Avenue Road as alternatives routes on Sunday and during the early morning hours Monday.

Work on the DVP includes:

Asphalt patching and sealing.

Inspection of and controlled chipping on 13 bridges.

Cleaning of bridge joints and catch basins.

Debris removal and sweeping.

Graffiti removal.

Guider rail repairs, including replacement at nine locations.

Inspection and repair of crash barriers.

Roadside and overhead sign maintenance.

Inspection and maintenance of cameras and equipment cabinets.

Pothole repairs.

Other work related to expressway lights and utilities done by Toronto Hydro and Crosslinx.

Additional road closures this weekend

Anyone heading downtown this weekend should also be aware that Bathurst Street between King Street W. and Wellington Street are "restricted" for TTC track repairs.

A map of all restrictions and closures can be found here.