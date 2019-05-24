Planned weekend-long DVP closure cut in half by rain

A planned weekend-long closure of the Don Valley Parkway has been cut in half.

Rainfall amounts forecast for Saturday will "impede significant road resurfacing work that was planned," the city said in a news release Friday.

The busy highway was initially scheduled to be closed to traffic from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Now, however, it will only be off-limits to motorists starting at midnight Saturday.

"City staff will explore alternate dates over the summer when the resurfacing work can be completed with limited impact to the travelling public," the news release said, adding that a full closure of the DVP is necessary for road crews to safely conduct their work.

Traffic signal timing changes will be in effect to help mitigate congestion on nearby routes during the closure.

The city recommends that drivers use Kingston Road, Victoria Park Avenue, Leslie Street, Bayview Avenue and Avenue Road as alternatives routes during the closure. (Toronto Police Service)

The city recommends that drivers use Kingston Road, Victoria Park Avenue, Leslie Street, Bayview Avenue and Avenue Road as alternatives routes on Sunday and during the early morning hours Monday.

Work on the DVP will include:

Asphalt patching and sealing.

Inspection of and controlled chipping on 13 bridges.

Cleaning of bridge joints and catch basins.

Debris removal and sweeping.

Graffiti removal.

Guiderail repairs, including replacement at nine locations.

Inspection and repair of crash barriers.

Roadside and overhead sign maintenance.

Inspection and maintenance of cameras and equipment cabinets.

Pothole repairs.

Other work related to expressway lights and utilities done by Toronto Hydro and Crosslinx.

Additional road closures this weekend

Anyone heading downtown this weekend should also be aware that Bathurst Street between King Street W. and Wellington Street will be "restricted" for TTC track repairs.

Similarly, Richmond Street W. from Bay to York streets will be entirely closed on Saturday so that a private developer can erect a crane.

A map of all restrictions and closures can be found here.