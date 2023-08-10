Don Valley Parkway closed in both directions between 2 exits due to police investigation

The Don Valley Parkway is closed in both directions between two exits on Thursday afternoon due to a police investigation.

Toronto police said the road closure runs between northbound DVP at the Bay and Bloor exit and southbound at the Don Mills Road exit as police deal with a person in crisis on the Leaside Bridge.

The road closure began shortly after 4 p.m. Motorists are being told to expect delays.

"The closure of the DVP is to ensure safety of drivers," police said in an email on Thursday.

The Leaside Bridge is also closed in both directions.

Toronto paramedics said they are on the scene with police.