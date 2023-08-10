Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Don Valley Parkway closed in both directions between 2 exits due to police investigation

The Don Valley Parkway is closed in both directions between two exits on Thursday afternoon due to a police investigation.

Closure runs between northbound DVP at Bay/Bloor exit and southbound DVP at Don Mills Road exit, police say

CBC News ·
Cars drive on the Don Valley Parkway, in Toronto, on May 6, 2022. Gas prices are expected to continue to rise across Ontario.
Two exits on the Don Valley Parkway are closed as Toronto police deal with a person in crisis on the Leaside Bridge. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

The Don Valley Parkway is closed in both directions between two exits on Thursday afternoon due to a police investigation.

Toronto police said the road closure runs between northbound DVP at the Bay and Bloor exit and southbound at the Don Mills Road exit as police deal with a person in crisis on the Leaside Bridge.

The road closure began shortly after 4 p.m. Motorists are being told to expect delays.

"The closure of the DVP is to ensure safety of drivers," police said in an email on Thursday.

The Leaside Bridge is also closed in both directions.

Toronto paramedics said they are on the scene with police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now