Don't make gas stations put up anti-carbon tax stickers: Ontario Chamber of Commerce
Some chamber members believe stickers violate their rights and freedoms
Ontario's Chamber of Commerce is asking the province to reverse course on a plan to make gas stations display stickers on the federal carbon tax.
Chamber president Rocco Rossi says the group's members — some of whom are gas station operators — believe the stickers violate their rights and freedoms.
The stickers were unveiled earlier this month as the Progressive Conservatives wage an ongoing campaign against the federal government's carbon price.
In a letter to Energy Minister Greg Rickford, Rossi calls the fines "out-sized" and the program an example of unnecessary red tape on business.
Rickford defended the stickers, saying in a statement that the federal carbon tax will kill jobs and raise prices, hurting every member of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.
