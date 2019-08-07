City completes DVP bridge repairs 2 weeks early, but traffic restrictions remain
Construction crews are fixing four bridges that cross the DVP
Traffic on the Don Valley Parkway is one step closer to returning to normal after the city completed repair work on the Don Mills Road bridge two weeks ahead of schedule.
Construction crews are currently fixing four bridges that span the busy expressway, which will result in traffic restrictions until October.
However, a run of good weather and speedy work by construction crews means work at Don Mills Road will soon move to its second stage.
"Favourable conditions all around have resulted in us being able to complete this work ahead of schedule," explained Michael D'Andrea, Toronto's chief engineer.
During stage two, lane restrictions will shift from the median to the shoulder lanes of the DVP.
The expressway will be restricted to one lane in both directions overnight Wednesday while crews set up the new traffic restrictions.
The southbound DVP on-ramp from Don Mills Road will also be closed during stage two, which is expected to last until October.
About 135,000 vehicles drive on the DVP every weekday, according to the city's website.
The city suggests using alternate routes during the repair work, such as Victoria Park Avenue, Don Mills Road, Bayview Avenue or O'Connor Drive.
