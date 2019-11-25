Female dead in North York crash between car and Beck Taxi cab

A female is dead following a collision between two vehicles in North York on Monday, Toronto police say.

The crash happened on Don Mills Road at Green Belt Drive, according to Sgt. Jason Kraft, spokesperson for Toronto police traffic services. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 12:10 p.m.

Kraft said one of the vehicles involved in the crash is a Beck Taxi cab.

The southbound cab was making a left turn from Don Mills Road onto Green Belt Drive when it collided with a northbound car, witnesses told police.

After the collision, the car spun out of control and hit a pole, knocking the pole off of its support, Kraft said. There were four people in the car. A female was trapped in the car and has died.

The victim's age has not been released. Police said they are notifying next of kin.

Three other people in the car were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kraft said speed may be a factor.

Don Mills Road is closed northbound at the intersection with Green Belt Drive.

Police said the lanes could be closed for an extended period of time as officers investigate.