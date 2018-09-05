Man who shot mobster father-in-law to death gets 10-year sentence

Domenico Scopelliti has been given a 10-year sentence Wednesday in connection with the slaying of a longtime Toronto mobster who was also his father-in-law.

Scopelliti was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of 87-year-old Rocco Zito, who was shot to death a home near Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West in 2016.

Scopelliti was later convicted of manslaughter in the case.

Once time served is factored in, Scopelliti is set to spend five years and eight months more behind bars.

Zito was known to have connections to the Calabrian Mafia, also known as the 'Ndrangheta.