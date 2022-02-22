Scarborough MPP denounces 'cowardly act' after rocks thrown through constituency office windows

A Scarborough member of provincial parliament is being forced to temporarily close her office after rocks were thrown thorough her windows over the weekend.

Doly Begum, the MPP for Scarborough Southwest, says her constituency office was attacked Saturday morning.

"It is difficult and shocking to see such a violent act suffered by my team, our office and our community," Begum said on Twitter.

Toronto police confirm they were contacted around noon Saturday for reports of shattered glass and a front window damaged at an office in the Kingston Road and McCowan Road area.

They say the vandal did not manage to get inside the office.

Police have canvassed the area but have no information yet on a possible suspect.

In her statement, Begum said throughout the pandemic, her team has worked on hybrid schedules to ensure her office can provide in-person support wherever possible. She says she intends to continue doing so once repairs are made.

"This cowardly act of violence against my staff and office will not change that — we will continue to serve this community with love and mutual respect."