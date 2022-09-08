Toronto police look for 2 dogs allegedly stolen at knifepoint downtown

Toronto police are asking for the public's help to find two dogs that were allegedly stolen at knifepoint earlier this month.

The reported thefts happened at around 11 p.m. on September 1, in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets downtown.

According to police, a person walking the dogs was confronted by a man and a woman. The man pulled a knife and the dogs were taken.

One the dogs is described as a golden brown Shih Tzu named Mari. Mari was in a stroller at the time of the alleged thefts.

The other dog is described as a black Scottish Terrier named Yurield.

In a news release, police described the alleged robbers as a 25-year-old man wearing a baseball hat and a woman in her 30s with brown hair and wearing a light-green, long-sleeve shirt and sweat pants.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to contact police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.