It's the dog day of summer at 10 city-run outdoor pools in Toronto

It's the dog day of summer at a select number of outdoor public pools in Toronto.

For a few hours on Sunday afternoon, pooches will have a chance to go for a dip in 10 municipally-run pools throughout the city.

The Parks, Forestry and Recreation department hosts the annual dog swim before many of the pools close for the season.

"Enjoy a swim with your furry family members as we prepare to wrap up the summer outdoor pool season," reads a Facebook page set up by the city to promote the "pawsome" event.

All dogs must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or older and owners must provide proof that their pet's vaccinations are up to date. One adult can bring up to two dogs, the city says.

These outdoor pools will be going to the dogs:

Blantyre (4 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Halbert (4 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Goulding (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Greenwood (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

High Park (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Kiwanis (4:30 p.m. tp 6:30 p.m.)

Ledbury (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Monarch (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Rotary (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Stanley (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

The city is also encouraging anyone planning to attend to bring a dog toy to donate to Toronto Animal Services, though it's completely optional.