Police search for woman they say stole dog from owner during medical emergency

Toronto police are looking for help tracking down someone they say stole a dog from a woman suffering a medical episode at subway station in the fall.

Police say they were called to Kipling subway station for a medical emergency just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 27.

A 45-year-old woman was in the station with her dog — Charlie — when she suffered a medical episode and became unconscious, police say. When the woman regained consciousness, her dog had been taken from her.

On Friday, police released security camera images of the woman believed to be responsible for taking Charlie.

She is described as approximately 5'5" tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a slim build and long light-brown hair worn in a ponytail.

Police say the suspect was wearing black aviator sunglasses, a purple jacket, blue jeans, and black and white running shoes. She was carrying two black backpacks and a black bag covered in white stars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.