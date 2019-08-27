Dog shot and killed after lunging at officers in Brampton: police

Police in Brampton say they shot and killed a dog after it became aggressive with officers on Tuesday morning.

Peel police were called to a home near Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway just after 5 a.m. for reports of a suspicious person.

The occupants say a man they didn't know knocked on their door and then stayed outside the home until police arrived 15 minutes later. The residents had no interaction with the man.

When police arrived officers tried to gather information from the man when the dog with him became aggressive, according to Peel Regional Police Const. Bancroft Wright.

"The dog lunged at the officer and, as a result, the dog was shot by the officer and is deceased," Bancroft explained to CBC Toronto.

Police arrested the man, 28, and charged him with trespassing at night and mischief.