Police arrest man, give his dog to Animal Services after string of attacks overnight

Toronto police say they have arrested a man and given his dog to Toronto Animal Services after a string of attacks overnight.

Police said they responded to reports of a carjacking in the area of Third Street and Lakeshore Boulevard West at about 2:45 a.m.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the man ordered an Uber, and when the driver arrived, the man attacked the driver.

Hopkinson said the man then allowed his dog, described as a 100-pound, brown pit bull or mastiff, to attack the driver before fleeing in the driver's car.

The driver, a man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

THEFT OF VEHICLE:<br>3rd St + Lake Shore Blvd W<br>* 2:48 am *<br>- Uber carjacked<br>- Reports of a red import car taken<br>- Thief assaulted driver then set his dog to attack<br>- Driver is in hospital with injuries<br>- Not considered life threatening<br>- Investigating<a href="https://twitter.com/TPS22Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS22Div</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1204282?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1204282</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/ePMcRa0YaO">pic.twitter.com/ePMcRa0YaO</a> —@TPSOperations

At about 4:35 a.m., police responded to a robbery in the Norris Crescent Parkette, where police say a man and woman were riding their bicycles through the park when they stopped to take pictures.

A man with a dog approached the woman. The man then allowed the dog to attack the woman, Hopkinson said.

Hopkinson said the man attempted to allow the dog to attack the man on the bike but was unsuccessful. He then took the woman's bicycle and fled.

The woman is in hospital recovering from her injuries.

Police say the dog also attacked another person in the park. Their injuries are unknown.

According to Hopkinson, police believe the owner commanded the dog to attack in all of the incidents.

Man, dog believed to be responsible for 4 attacks

Hopkinson said only shortly after, a man who was sleeping on his boat at the Etobicoke Yacht Club was woken up by commotion outside. The man then saw the suspect with his dog, attempting to steal a smaller boat attached to his.

The suspect and his dog then fled the scene. The man was not injured.

Hopkinson said police believe the same man and dog are believed to be responsible for all of the attacks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.