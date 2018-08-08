After her dog was strangled in an elevator, this Toronto woman is ditching her retractable leash

A Toronto woman is urging dog owners to stop using retractable leashes after her puppy nearly strangled to death inside an elevator.

The incident happened about two weeks ago, when Emily Pinckard exited her condo elevator with her four-month-old Aussiedoodle Oscar in tow.

"I reached into my pocket to grab my keys and while I did that, he bolted back into the elevator just as the doors were closing," she said.

The elevator descended two storeys to the building's ground floor. The retractable leash lifted Oscar into the air by his collar as it went down.

Pinckard frantically punched buttons to call the elevator back. By the time it reappeared, she saw her dog hanging in a semi-conscious state, his urine splashed high on the walls.

"The door opened and he actually fell in front of me," she remembered. "I thought, he's gone, he's been strangled."

The leash became frayed by the locking mechanism during the incident. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

But within seconds, Oscar popped up and ran into Pinckard's apartment. A veterinary exam the next day revealed that the dog escaped the incident without injury.

"I was shocked," said Dr. Scott Bainbridge of the dog's near instant recovery. The Dundas West Animal Hospital veterinarian said Oscar is the first dog he's known to survive an elevator strangling in 20 years.

"I've had two other cases and unfortunately they were adult dogs and they didn't survive it," he said, crediting the "rubber"-like anatomy of young animals.

Elevator, retractable leash warnings

With more Toronto dog owners living in condos and apartments, Bainbridge said incidents like Oscar's should no longer be considered freak accidents.

A post about the incident on his clinic's Facebook page has been shared more than 1,600 times, with multiple commenters sharing similar stories.

To prevent more dogs from being strangled, Bainbridge and Pinckard are reminding owners to be extra cautious around elevators, and to ditch the long retractable leashes that can make dogs difficult to control.

Some of those leashes can extend to nearly five metres in length.

"It's going in the garbage," Pinckard said of hers, which she initially purchased to use at her cottage.

"Now I'm warning everybody, whenever I see somebody in my building using a retractable leash," she said.

Leashes 'shall not exceed two metres'

While retractable leashes are readily available at pet stores around Toronto, many of them do not conform to city bylaws.

Those laws stipulate that dogs in public spaces must be attached to a leash, "which shall not exceed two metres in length," according to Toronto's animal bylaws.

Dr. Scott Bainbridge recommends short, standard leashes to prevent owners from losing control of their dogs. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

In the off-leash area at High Park, dog owners were split on the benefits and drawbacks of the leashes.

"When we're in the on-leash area, she likes to run around a little bit," said Ann Ball, who uses a retractable leash. "It gives her a bit of freedom."

Jeff Beaton said he used to use a retractable leash with his dog, but he recently stopped.

"When a dog's on a leash, it should be on a leash and it should be under control," he said. "I just personally didn't like it."

Bainbridge said that he recommends standard, short leashes to his clients, which can help keep dogs safe around elevators, and everywhere else.

"The nice thing I like about a really solid short leash is that you can keep your dog really close," he said.