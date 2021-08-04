Driver arrested after puppy dragged on leash outside moving car

A man has been arrested after a puppy was dragged on a leash by a moving car, Peel police say.

The incident happened near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Destination Drive in Mississauga just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say when witnesses tried to rescue the white-furred dog, the driver started waving a knife that them. The puppy was taken to an emergency veterinarian clinic after the driver of the vehicle left the animal on the road and fled.

Peel police said the puppy was conscious and breathing at the time but its current condition is unknown.

In a tweet, police thanked the "kind hearted citizens that rescued this poor animal."

The driver has been arrested for impaired driving, animal cruelty and possession of a dangerous weapon.