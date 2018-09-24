Girl, 3, seriously injured after she was bitten by dog in Mississauga

A three-year-old girl bitten by a dog on the weekend in a Mississauga park suffered serious injuries but is now in stable condition in a Toronto hospital, Peel police say.

The girl was bitten in the Parkway Belt Leash-Free Dog Park, near Highway 403 and Eglinton Avenue East, at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police said her injuries were initially considered critical.

She suffered bite wounds to the neck, according to Peel paramedics.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, then transported to a Toronto hospital, police said.

Police say black-and-white Husky bit girl

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Service, said the dog that bit the girl is a black-and-white Husky.

Mooken said the girl was in the park with a family member when she was bitten. The relative immediately called an ambulance after the dog attacked, he added.

The dog owner grabbed the dog but left the park with the animal before paramedics arrived and did not provide any contact information.

In the hopes of finding the dog owner, police are seeking witnesses who were at the park or live nearby as well as security camera video from the area.

"We are still looking for the owner of the dog and the dog," Mooken said.

The owner is described as a South Asian man, in his early 20s, about five foot six, 180 to 200 lbs., clean shaven and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing orange shorts.

The dog park is adjacent to a pathway that leads to a few neighbourhoods, he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel Regional Police's 12 division at (905) 453-3311 ext. 1233 or Crimestoppers.