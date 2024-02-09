Toronto police report multiple dog attacks, woman hospitalized

A woman was hospitalized after being attacked by two dogs in Rexdale this week, Toronto police say, and now investigators are trying to track down the dogs involved, as well as their owner.

In a news release issued Friday, police said officers were first called about a dog attack in the Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard area at 8:39 p.m. on Wednesday.

A woman was waiting at a bus stop at that time, investigators say, when two dogs that weren't on leashes approached her and attacked.

The woman tried to defend herself with a personal shopping cart, but the dogs dragged her to the ground and continued to attack her, according to the news release.

The woman was able to seek safety in the vehicle of someone who was passing by, while another person followed the dogs. Police say that a second person then saw the dogs attack a cyclist, attempt to attack a resident in his yard, and finally attempt to attack a TTC Wheel-Trans operator, who was able to close the vehicle's doors in time.

The woman was rushed to hospital with serious, life-altering but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

"Investigators are requesting the public's assistance identifying the dogs and their owner as there is a concern for public safety," the news release reads.

Both dogs are described as black and white with larger builds, "possibly pit bull terriers or a similar breed."