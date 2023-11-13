Mississauga woman charged after dogs attack 13-year-old

A Mississauga woman has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm after her two dogs attacked a 13-year-old boy on Sunday, according to Peel police.

Police responded to a call around 2:14 p.m. Sunday that two large dogs were not on a leash and attacking the boy outside an apartment building near Rathburn Road East and Central Parkway East in Mississauga, according to a police news release issued Monday.

The boy was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Police found the owner and arrested the 37-year-old woman, who will appear in court in Brampton at a later date.