Police appeal for public's help after dog found abandoned in zipped-up suitcase near west-end Toronto trail
The Jack Russell terrier mix was found with no collar or ID tag
Police are asking the public for help in the case of a dog they say was abandoned in a suitcase in west-end Toronto.
Investigators say they were called to an area near the Humber River trail around noon Saturday after some people found a black fabric suitcase zipped shut with a living dog inside.
They say the dog — a female Jack Russell terrier mix with no collar or ID tag — was taken to the vet to be examined and is now in the case of an animal shelter.
They've released a photo of the dog hoping someone will recognize her or have information about the incident.
A local animal rescue organization, Black Dog Rescue, says the dog does not have a microchip that would help identify her owners.
The group said in a Facebook post that the dog appeared to have had puppies recently.
"Thankfully the weather was warmer than normal or she could have frozen to death," the post, which had been shared more than 2,000 times by Monday afternoon, read.
"Whoever did this to her needs to be brought to justice. She deserves no less," the group wrote.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.