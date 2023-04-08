Toronto Humane Society searching for owner of dog abandoned with note pleading for help

The Toronto Humane Society is trying to reunite an abandoned dog with its owner after the dog was left in the Davenport area earlier this week with a note saying the owner could no longer afford him.

Max, who the note says will be four in June, was found at Primrose Avenue Parkette on Monday.

It describes him as "good with kids," "smart" and "a good boy," but ultimately says the owner could no longer take care of him after losing employment and housing.

"It is really unfortunate for Max and the owner, but it is a sad reality for a lot of the animals that end up at our doors almost everyday," says Phil Nichols, the chief operating officer at the Toronto Humane Society.

The society told CBC News in an email on Saturday that they had a strong lead on the owner and hope to reconnect the two and provide temporary support to Max so the owner doesn't have to permanently abandon the young canine.

Program helps owners avoid abandoning pets

Nichols says he wishes more pet owners knew about their Urgent Care program, which provides temporary care for animals while their owners are experiencing hardship.

He says the program started in 2020 in response to a rise in owners leaving pets due to personal crises, including interpersonal violence, and gives owners a chance to cope with hardship while knowing their pets are safe.

Last year alone, he says, 300 animals were taken care of through the program so their owners didn't have to permanently abandon them.

Nichols says the animals — mostly dogs and cats — are taken care of primarily by volunteer foster families.

"Right now, we've got about 57 that are in foster placement today," says Nichols.

He adds they have accepted about 100 animals into the Urgent Care program so far this year and are contacted almost daily by individuals who feel compelled to surrender their animals due to hardship.

Meanwhile, Toronto Humane Society hopes to reunite Max with his owner and enrol the dog in Urgent Care.

"The hand-written note tells us that they care, and they want what is best for him," the society said in a release issued on its website.

"Choosing between caring for your pet and caring for your well-being is not a fair choice – but unfortunately, with nowhere left to turn, this has become the reality for a growing number of families in Toronto and across the GTA."

Nichols says it can be easy to judge, but rising barriers to care are putting many people into unmanageable situations where they are forced to abandon their pets.

He says he hopes programs like Urgent Care will help people avoid hitting their breaking point.