Front-line health workers to rally for stricter gun control laws

Physicians and other front-line health professionals will call for stricter gun control laws at rallies in 13 cities across Canada on Wednesday.

The "national day of action" was organized by Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns, a coalition that formed in the wake of last year's mass shooting in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood. The group's membership is comprised of trauma surgeons and other front-line emergency room personnel, psychiatrists and paramedics.

The Toronto event is set for 12 p.m. outside the United Church on Queen Street East. Demonstrations are also scheduled in places such as Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Montreal, St. John's and Halifax.

"As first-hand witnesses to the emotional and physical trauma and devastation caused by guns, doctors and other health professionals are coming together to call for a public health focus to the debate around guns and a comprehensive public policy response to this crisis in our communities," the group said in a news release.

Members also strongly support Bill C-71. The proposed legislation would see an overhaul of the background check system for owning a firearm, new record-keeping requirements for retailers and increased restrictions on transporting a firearm.

The group is also advocating for a country-wide ban on handguns and assault-style weapons.

"Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns has concluded that we must treat gun related injury and death the way we treat other public health issues, such as smoking and road safety," the release continues.

Dr. Najma Ahmed, a trauma surgeon at St. Michael's hospital in downtown Toronto, has emerged as the public face of the organization. Her advocacy work began in earnest after she helped treat victims from the Danforth shooting last summer.

Ahmed revealed in March that she had been the subject of nearly 70 complaints filed against her with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. The complaints came after gun rights group the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) published several posts about her on its website along with instructions about how to lodge the grievances.

The college later said it would not investigate the complaints.