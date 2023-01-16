Ontario's College of Physicians and Surgeons limits building access after 'serious' threats

The group that regulates the practice of medicine in Ontario says it is limiting public access to its buildings due to safety concerns.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says it has been receiving up to 200 emails a month consisting of serious threats against staff and council members.

The public can now observe the group's quarterly council meetings via livestream, as the college says its safety is a priority.

In an email to The Canadian Press, a spokesperson for the college sent excerpts of some messages it has received in recent months.

Some messages indirectly threaten the group's members stating they should "settle their affairs."

Others call the group "satanists" and "monsters" for encouraging injections of COVID-19 vaccines to curb the spread of the virus.

'Extremists' making 'harmful, violent threats,' college says

In November, the College said it received "harmful, violent threats from some key misinformation extremists" after it clarified guidance on helping patients who had a phobia of needles, were afraid of the COVID-19 vaccine due to misinformation or were otherwise apprehensive of the vaccine.

It said its guidance has been previously "grossly misrepresented" by some on social media and in other forums, adding to the "tidal wave of disinformation that has been circulating on social media for the past two and a half years."

In spring of 2021, the College said it was aware of individual physicians using social media to spread "blatant misinformation" and undermine public health measures — something the CPSO says physicians could face an investigation and disciplinary action for.

The College said its statement focused on professional behaviour and was not intended to "stifle a healthy public debate" about how to best address aspects of the pandemic.