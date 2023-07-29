Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in north Toronto

One person has died following a single-vehicle collision in north Toronto Saturday afternoon, police say.

Driver pronounced dead at the scene, police say

CBC News ·
Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of the vehicle.
Just after 2 p.m. first responders were called to the area of Dixon and Martin Grove roads for reports of a pick up truck on fire after crashing into a bridge. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

One person has died following a single-vehicle collision in north Toronto Saturday afternoon, police say.

First responders were called to the area of Dixon and Martin Grove roads for reports of a pick up truck on fire after crashing into a bridge just after 2 p.m.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes as roads in the area have been closed for the investigation. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now