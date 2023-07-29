1 dead after single-vehicle crash in north Toronto
Driver pronounced dead at the scene, police say
One person has died following a single-vehicle collision in north Toronto Saturday afternoon, police say.
First responders were called to the area of Dixon and Martin Grove roads for reports of a pick up truck on fire after crashing into a bridge just after 2 p.m.
Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes as roads in the area have been closed for the investigation.
COLLISION:(UPDATE)<br>Dixon Rd & Martin Grove Rd<br>- driver has been pronounced deceased<br>ROAD CLOSURES<br>- Off ramp from W/B 401 blocked<br>- police o/s investigating <br>- continued road closures in the area<br>- consider alternate routes<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1764053?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1764053</a><br>^sc—@TPSOperations