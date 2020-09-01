Cyclist dead after being struck by transport truck in Mississauga

A male cyclist is dead after being struck by a transport truck in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Police were called to the intersection of Blundell Road and Dixie Road near Dundas Street East around 10:45 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Paramedics were also called to the scene but did not transport anyone to hospital.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and is co-operating with police. The victim's age has not yet been released.

The exact circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, and the major collision bureau is attending.

The intersection has been shut down for the investigation.