Filmmakers hope for more spotlight on diverse Canadian stories amid Hollywood strikes

Filmmakers working to promote diverse voices in the industry are watching to see how the Toronto International Film Festival will play out this year, with some saying the ongoing actor's strike in the U.S. could help bring more attention to Canadian films.

"I'm really excited for Canadians to discover what's out there, for them to stumble upon a new favourite and for them to find new stars," said Kadon Douglas, executive director of BIPOC TV & Film.

Douglas says the non-profit organization will have staff in attendance at TIFF, and she's hosting couple of panels during the festival.

The typically celebrity-heavy festival is facing an unusual year as the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America are on strike, potentially impacting the number of high-profile guests in attendance. The strikes forbid actors and writers from doing any promotional work.

The festival announced last week that Canadian films were always prominent during the festival, but they will be even more prominent this year.

"I'm kind of sad that it's taking a strike in the U.S. for this to happen," Douglas said.

"I wish that we could have equal footing, even outside of it too, so we could share the red carpet with international stars as opposed to being a stand-in."

Star power isn't 'everything'

Deanna Wong, executive director of the Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival says she supports the writers and actors who are striking, but hopes this year there will more of a spotlight on Asian Canadian filmmakers, which is the focus of her organization's festival.

"In the past few years there has been a lot of great work by Asian Canadian filmmakers...we hope that with the lack of Hollywood star power, the media will focus their attention on the films like that."

Canadian filmmaker Arshad Khan doesn't believe the excitement of TIFF will be dampened by fewer celebrities.

He worked as an art director and associate producer on The Queen of My Dreams, directed by Fawzia Mirza, and is having its world premiere at TIFF.

"The star power absolutely has a draw, and I wont be denying that at all, but that's not everything. Films are made with many people," Khan said.

"The most important thing is to support cinema and support storytelling and support local talent. I think when you have challenges you also have opportunities. This is an opportunity to meet filmmakers and other people who bring stories to life."

TIFF will take place from Sept. 7 to 17 in Toronto.