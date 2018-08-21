Seniors in northwest Toronto being robbed of jewelry in 'distraction thefts': police

Toronto police say a number of seniors walking in northwest residential neighbourhoods have been robbed of jewelry by two women who then flee the scene in a getaway car.

These "distraction thefts" have occurred in 31 Division, Toronto police said Tuesday in a news release. The division is roughly Steeles Avenue to the north, Finch Avenue to the south, Highway 400 to the west and Sentinel Road to the east.

Two women and a driver, in a silver or grey car, have been approaching seniors walking on the street in residential neighbourhoods, according to police.

Thieves have pushed victims to the ground

The two women will then place jewelry on their targeted victim, removing the victim's own jewelry in the process, police said. Sometimes, one of the women will embrace the senior as she removes the victim's jewelry.

Usually after the fact, the victim will realize that his or her jewelry has been stolen.

In cases where the victim realizes that his or her jewelry is being removed, the women have become violent and pushed victims to the ground, police added.

Police said they have no detailed description of suspects.

Residents are urged to report any suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhoods to police.

Police said similar incidents have been reported throughout the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).