Disabled man says Ontario Ombudsman discriminated against him during job hunt

The agency that fights for fairness in Ontario government and public sector offices is itself being accused of unfair hiring practices by a Toronto man with autism and ADHD.

Liam Walshe says that in 2022 he was denied the chance to apply for a job as an early resolutions officer at the office of the Ontario Ombudsman.

Walshe says the ombudsman's office cut off communication with him soon after he asked for an extra 30 minutes to write an online, supervised screening test that ordinarily takes one hour, according to a complaint before the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO).

"My experience applying for this job with the ombudsman made me feel absolutely worthless, unwanted," Walshe said.

"There were nights that I cried."

Walshe is asking that the ombudsman pay him $83,000 in compensation and give him a job as an resolutions officer, according to documents filed with the HRTO in 2023.

The ombudsman's office wouldn't speak with CBC Toronto about the dispute, because it's before the tribunal. But in its response to Walshe's HRTO filing, it argues the conflict is a misunderstanding that began when a supervisor leading the search for a new early resolutions officer went on holiday over the summer, and a less experienced worker took over.

Documents show Walshe asked in his cover letter for extra time to write the screening test because of his disability.

The supervisor leading the hunt for an adjudicator, identified by the initials PD, asked Walshe to provide medical records proving he had a disability, which Walshe's paralegal Sean O'Connor told CBC Toronto he did.

According to the ombudsman's office's response, PD left for holidays and Walshe's file was passed to a less experienced employee, identified by the initials CM.

CM never got Washe's medical records, according to the office's response, so he emailed Walshe again asking for proof that he needed an accommodation in order to write the test.

It was this email that angered Walshe, who is now a paralegal working for another provincial government agency.

"I was absolutely horrified that they'd put somebody with a disability through this over such a miniscule thing," he said.

"What are they thinking? Are they pre-judging me? Are they wondering if I'm capable of doing the work? These are the things that are going through my mind."

In the HRTO documents, the ombudsman's office maintains that it did contact Walshe to follow up about the test, but it never received a reply so it took that to mean he was no longer interested in the job.

"The Ombudsman asserts that it met its procedural duty to accommodate and, due to the Applicant's lack of cooperation and response, the substantive duty to accommodate was never triggered," the office said in response to the HRTO complaint.

Walshe says he got no such email. He says he eventually called the ombudsman's office, only to be told the job had been filled.

"They stopped corresponding with him, weeks go by and the next thing he knows, the job is filled," O'Connor said. "The one place whose whole mandate is about justice and fairness failed to do that."

The ombudsman's HRTO response acknowledges there was some bureaucratic confusion in the way it dealt with Walshes case.

But O'Connor says that's not relevant.

"Saying it's an accident is no defence for discrimination," he said.

David Lepofsky says he sees many cases where people, like Walshe, who have an "invisible disability" can face an even tougher struggle job hunting than people with more obvious disabilities.

"If I walk into a workplace with a white cane, I don't have to prove anything," said Lepofsky, who is chair of the Access for Ontarians with Disabilities Act Alliance.

"But if you have (an invisible disability) you have the added burden that the employer might not believe it or may want proof of it."

In any event, Lepofsky says companies are legally bound to offer people with disabilities accommodation unless they can prove it would pose "undue hardship" — a major building retrofit, for instance.

It's not clear yet when the tribunal will hear Walshe's case.