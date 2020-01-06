A funeral will be held Saturday for Diane Ford, the matriarch of a family continues to make its political mark on Toronto and Ontario.

Ford died at home Sunday of cancer at the age of 85.

Her house was the setting for so many important moments in the history of her family.

"I think the entire family revolved around her home," said Doug Holyday, a former Etobicoke mayor who was a close ally of the Fords on Toronto city council when the late Rob Ford was in the mayor's chair and Doug Ford was a fellow councillor.

"That's where they would congregate to to discuss family plans and situations and of course she'd be right in the middle of it."

After the family moved to the home in 1972, the backyard soon became the venue for an annual summer barbecue that evolved into an important political event. Now called "Ford Fest," it's a gathering that thousands now attend and was last held at the Markham Fairgrounds.

Diane Ford defended her son Rob during his scandal plagued mayoralty, which including admissions of substance abuse. He died of cancer at age 46. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Her funeral takes place at 10 a.m. at the Toronto Congress Centre, located at 1020 Martin Grove Rd. It is the same venue in Etobicoke where thousands attended a celebration of Rob Ford's life four years ago.

Holyday, who has been longtime friend of the Fords, says the family has long been involved in governance, starting with Doug Ford Sr., who as an Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP represented the riding of Etobicoke—Humber from 1995 to 1999.

The founder of Deco Labels & Flexible Packaging died of cancer on Sept. 22, 2006.

Diane Ford, pictured with Rob Ford's daughter Stephanie Ford, wife Renata Ford and son Dougie Ford attending the former Toronto mayor's funeral in 2016. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press )

But while Diane Ford did not run for or hold office, Holyday says she was a force behind the scenes.

"As far as her legacy is concerned I think that she played a big part in the political careers of her sons and I think a big part in the lives of her children," Holyday said.

"And she probably was the catalyst of the family ... She was kind of the driving force, the one that kept everything together. I know they are a family with strong opinions and someone had to be in the middle to make that all work and I think that was her ..."

Renata Ford says it was 'destiny' that she run and be part of Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Her sons followed her husband's footsteps into politics. Rob Ford was a Toronto city councillor and served as mayor from 2010 until 2014 — a tumultuous period in city politics in which he admitted to smoking crack cocaine, among other scandals.

After seeking help for addiction to drugs and alcohol, Rob Ford died on March 22, 2016 of a rare and aggressive form of cancer. His widow, Renata Ford, ran federally this summer for the People's Party of Canada

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen during a media availabilit in Toronto on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

His older brother, Doug Ford also served as a city councillor and stepped in to run for mayor in 2014 when Rob Ford was diagnosed with cancer, eventually losing to John Tory.

In 2018, he came from behind to win the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership during a turbulent party convention. He became premier that summer, after the Progressive Conservatives ousted Kathleen Wynne's Liberals in the provincial election.

The next generation of the political dynasty continues with Diane Ford's grandson Michael Ford, who served as a school board trustee and is now a Toronto city councillor.

Former Ontario premier Mike Harris will deliver her eulogy.

Michael Ford, the nephew of Premier Doug Ford, follows the family tradition of service as a city councillor representing Etobicoke. (Facebook)

"You know she was regarded highly regarded by a lot of people and she made a contribution to the democratic process by keeping her family involved, in getting her family involved, supporting her family when they were involved," said Holyday.

"And she was very supportive and loving grandmother to her grandchildren."