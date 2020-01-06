Diane Ford — the mother of Premier Doug Ford and former Toronto mayor Rob Ford — has died after a battle with cancer, the premier's office confirms.

In a statement posted on Twitter by press secretary Ivana Yelich, the premier's office said the Ford matriarch died surrounded by her family and friends in Etobicoke Sunday evening.

"Mrs. Ford was an active member of her community who supported numerous charitable causes. But most of all, she was the rock for her family, especially her 10 grandchildren," the statement said.

It adds the Ford family is "extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from members of the community in recent weeks."

"The family would also like to thank Mrs. Ford's caregivers for their compassionate care," it said.

Ford is predeceased by her husband, Doug Ford Sr., who served in the Ontario legislature in the 1990s as well as by Rob Ford, who died in 2016 after a battle with cancer himself.

The Fords' campaign events and annual barbecue Ford Fest were regularly held in the backyard of their mother's home.

Diane Ford was 85 years old.