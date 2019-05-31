Driver 'lucky to be alive' after flying wheel crashes into windshield
Motorist who lost wheel charged, OPP says
Police say a driver narrowly escaped a catastrophic accident after a loose tire flew over a highway divider and struck his windshield.
"We've seen many tragic outcomes with wheels separating, hitting a vehicle and killing the driver," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police.
The driver was travelling westbound on Highway 409 near Martin Grove Road when a car going in the opposite direction lost its wheel.
The wheel jumped the dividing wall and smashed into the windshield of his BMW. The wheel struck the windshield directly in the driver's line of sight, puncturing the glass.
"He's lucky to be alive," Schmidt said, noting that wheels flying toward moving cars can have an equivalent speed of around 200 km/h.
Luckily, the driver suffered just a few cuts and scrapes in the incident, Schmidt said. He was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Scary moments after a vehicle lost a wheel which ended up slamming into another car on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy409?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy409</a> near Martin Grove. Driver taken to hosp. with relatively minor injuries. Other driver charged with detached parts. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CheckYourNuts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CheckYourNuts</a> <a href="https://t.co/vVv56yHov8">pic.twitter.com/vVv56yHov8</a>—@OPP_HSD
Police have charged the driver who lost the wheel with having a detached part from a motor vehicle.
The charged driver had his tires changed in April, Schmidt said, though it's not clear if the wheels were installed properly or not.
In a tweet, he advised other drivers to check their wheel nuts to make sure similar incidents don't take place.
