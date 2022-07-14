Nike Okafor never imagined her life would be upended this way — that she would be ripped from her husband and two of her children, all Canadian citizens, and forced to return to the country she fled nearly two decades ago.

Instead, after 19 years in Canada, the mother of three is fighting for her future, along with that of her son, with whom she arrived from Nigeria alone and pregnant all those years ago.

"If I have to go back, it will end my life," Okafor said through tears. "I'll be separated from my husband, I'll be separated from my Canadian children, I don't know how I can live."

"My whole life is here."

Okafor, now 39, came to Canada as an asylum seeker in 2003. A Muslim, she'd had a son with a Christian man and says she feared the boy would be taken from her amid religious tensions in Nigeria's north. She fled to secure a future for them both, she told CBC News.

WATCH | 'It will end my life,' says mother facing deportation after 19 years in Canada:

'Please let me stay here,' says mother facing deportation after 19 years in Canada Duration 1:55 After nearly two decades in Canada, Nike Okafor is facing deportation to Nigeria despite having a Canadian husband and two Canadian children, amid delays in processing her spousal sponsorship application. The mother of three speaks to CBC Toronto about her wish to stay in the country.

Her refugee claim was denied but as Okafor appealed and tried to find a way to stay, life went on. She said she was told to stay in close touch with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) over the years and did so.

In the meantime, she put herself through school, found employment as a personal support worker, had two Canadian-born children, met the man she would marry and built a future she never thought possible back home.

But that future is about to be cut short.

'Very, very unjust'

This past April, Okafor and her son, who are currently in Canada without status, suddenly received a deportation order from the CBSA. The two are set to be deported July 26, despite her husband filing a spousal sponsorship application to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) more than two years ago.

If she's forced to leave, she'll be sent back to a country where she says she has no ties, her Nigerian-born son will have to leave the only country he's ever really known, and her two Canadian-born children will have to say goodbye to their mother.

WATCH | This Canadian may have to say goodbye to his wife as she faces deportation:

This Canadian citizen may have to say goodbye to his wife as she faces deportation Duration 1:29 Rotimi Odunaiya’s wife, Nike Okafor, is facing deportation to Nigeria after living in Canada for 19 years after delays in the government processing her spousal application. He speaks to CBC Toronto about the message he has for the government.

According to the federal government's website, the average processing time for spousal sponsorships is 15 months. Okafor has been waiting 28 months already and says she would have long been a permanent resident if not for the delays.

It's a situation that Janet Dench, executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees, calls "very, very unjust."

"I think that most Canadians, when they look at these situations, they think that this doesn't make any sense, and of course, how is it that one part of the government is kind of undermining the efforts of the other? Don't they talk to each other?" Dench said.

"And basically the answer is that, no … at least, not on individual cases."

Dench said while a case like Okafor's involves both the CBSA and IRCC, the two departments work according to their specific mandates, the former focused on law enforcement and the latter selecting and facilitating new residents.

Janet Dench, executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees, calls the situation Okafor and her son are facing 'unjust.' (CBC)

The IRCC's website says one of the ministry's goals is "family reunification." Still, there appears to be no mechanism to prevent the CBSA from removing someone even if they have a family-class-related permanent residency application underway, as is the case for Okafor and her son.

Dench said she's hopeful that will soon change, noting the federal immigration minister's mandate letter calls on him to look into broadening options for undocumented workers.

"We're hoping that the government will see the opportunity to really regularize a very large number of people and to put an end to this kind of contradiction," she said.

Family reunification a 'pillar' of immigration system

In a statement to CBC News, IRCC said Okafor and her son's application for permanent residence is "in queue for review" and will be met with an "objective review."

The department would not say how long the wait will be and said time frames for processing some applications may vary due to the "unique nature" of each case. It also did not explain how someone with an application under review could be given a deportation order or whether the IRCC communicates with the CBSA to prevent such situations.

"Family reunification is a fundamental pillar of our immigration system, and IRCC works to process applications for permanent residence expeditiously while conducting all verifications required under the law," the statement said.

The CBSA did not provide a response in time for publication.

With time running out for Okafor and her family, Toronto-based immigration lawyer Vakkas Bilsin says their next move will be to bring the case before the federal court and seek an emergency stay motion while a judge reviews the CBSA's decision. (CBC)

With time running out for Okafor and her family, Toronto-based immigration lawyer Vakkas Bilsin said their next move is to bring the case before the federal court and seek an emergency stay motion while a judge reviews the CBSA's decision.

"Knowingly sending Ms. and Mr. Okafor into the inevitable, serious and irreparable harm that awaits them in Nigeria is merciless and goes against every fibre that Canada's immigration and refugee system and Canadian society was built on," Bilsin wrote in a recent application calling on the CBSA to defer the deportation of Okafor and her son.

Speaking to CBC News, Bilsin said he's seen no explanation for why the CBSA is opting to remove the two all these years later.

"I think she deserves to be in Canada. She might not have permanent residency but she's Canadian in heart."

'We would have to restart our lives'

As their deportation date approaches, Okafor's Nigerian-born son Sydney, now 21, is trying to make sense of what it would mean to leave behind the only country he's called home.

He's enrolled in a sports management program at Humber College, but has no idea if he'll be in Canada to see it through. As the oldest child, he worries too about his younger siblings who look up to him.

As their deportation date approaches, Okafor's Nigerian-born son Sydney, now 21, is trying to make sense of what it would mean to leave behind the only country he's called home. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

"If we had to leave, we would have to restart our lives," he said. "It wouldn't be right."

Okafor's husband, Rotimi Odunaiya, a Canadian citizen who she's been with her for 10 years and married for about five, said the family is living one day at a time, hoping the government will step in to keep them together.

"Somebody who has already lived a life here, up to two decades… contributing to society, working as a PSW — it's not a joke," he said. "If somebody says this cannot happen in Canada — yes, it does happen."

"We're a family," he said. "Don't split us."