Elderly woman struck by driver in Brampton dies in hospital

Peel police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman struck by a driver in Brampton died in hospital Saturday.

Deotee Bhagwandin was hit while she tried to cross James Potter Road at Borrelli Drive around 6 p.m. Friday. She was one of six pedestrians involved in collisions with drivers within a one-hour period that evening.

She was transported to a trauma centre for emergency treatment of life-threatening injuries. However, Bhagwandin was pronounced dead in the early morning hours overnight.

According to police, the driver was a 51-year-old man travelling southbound on James Potter Road. There was also a female passenger in the vehicle at the time.

"Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing," Peel Regional Police said in a news release.

The force's major collision bureau is heading up the probe.

Anyone with potentially useful information or video of the collision is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.