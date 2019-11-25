Public health urging Mississauga dental clinic patients to get tested for HIV, hepatitis

Peel Public Health is urging all patients who have attended the Alforat Dental Center in Mississauga over the last five years to be tested for blood borne infections like hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

In a release, the agency says it identified concerns with the "cleaning, sterilization and storage of dental equipment" between February 2014 and Sept. 19, 2019.

The statement emphasizes that the risk of infection is low, but recommends getting tested as a precaution since the agency could not confirm that all dental equipment at the clinic was sterilized.

The clinic was closed on Sept. 20 but has since re-opened after working with Peel Public Health to ensure the practice meets provincial standards.

The agency says they have no reports of any cases of infection connected to the centre so far. Patients can take this form provided by the agency to their family doctor or walk-in clinic to get tested.