Toronto police investigate anti-Muslim graffiti on Etobicoke park sign

Toronto police say "offensive" graffiti written on a sign in an Etobicoke park is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

A man walking a dog in Dennis Flynn Park on The West Mall, near Burnhamthorpe Road and Highway 427, discovered the graffiti on Sunday morning, according to police.

"The anti-Muslim graffiti found in Dennis Flynn Park is abhorrent and an example of religious hatred that must absolutely be condemned," said Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a tweet.

Tory added that his office, Deputy Mayor Stephen Holyday and Toronto parks and recreation staff worked to remove the graffiti right away.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said officers are trying to obtain fingerprints from the sign and are canvassing the area for possible witnesses.

She added it was a priority to have the graffiti covered. "It is that offensive," she said.

The graffiti called for the genocide of Muslims.

No charges have been laid and no suspect description was available, but Douglas-Cook said the charge would be public mischief with a possible hate bias.

Mike Yakhni, the man who discovered the graffiti, said in a tweet he called the city as soon as he saw the "disgusting stuff." Then he said he blocked out the offensive words.