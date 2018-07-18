DeMar DeRozan embraced everything Toronto, and fans loved him for it

In addition to being one of the most skilled players ever to wear a Raptors uniform, DeMar DeRozan was also one of the most loyal.

"This guy grew with the city, never wanted to leave," said Raptors fans Paul Tan. "How many players come to Toronto and don't want to leave?"

After playing his entire career with the Raptors who drafted him in 2009, DeRozan has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs. Along with DeRozan, the Raptors are sending centre Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 draft pick to the Spurs, in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and guard Danny Green. Both Leonard and Green are eligible to become free agents next summer.

"I think Toronto lost a great player, man," said Tan.

Puru Tharma says DeRozan was the reason he became a Raptors fan.

"I think DeMar was the heart and soul of the team, I think he gave everything to the team," Tharma said. "He rewarded us with loyalty, and we responded with, you know, this trade."

In addition to being a four time all-star, DeRozan is the Raptors franchise leader in a number of categories, including points (13,296), and free throws made (3,539).

Paul Tan says he wished DeRozan could have retired as a Raptor. (Andy Hincenbergs/CBC )

But it wasn't just his accomplishments on the court that will be missed.

"It's a big loss to the city," said Tom Best, the executive director of First Book Canada, one of the many charities in the city DeRozan associated himself with during his nine years with the Raptors.

DeRozan worked with First Book for three years, helping to provide books to kids in low income families.

"He was incredibly gracious and very humble," Best said.

"DeMar agreed to not only help us pick the books, but then he suggested that would it would be great if he could meet with all of the kids."

Best says on more than one occasion DeRozan spent time talking to kids in the program. He took pictures with them and signed autographs. Best says he also donated a significant amount of money to the charity.

DeMar DeRozan played nine seasons in Toronto, representing the Raptors in the all star game four times. He is also the franchise leader in points (13,296), field goals made (4,716), free throws made (3,539) and games played (675). (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

In a statement to CBC Toronto, the executive director of Lupus Canada, Leanne Mielczarek, said DeRozan's work with her organization "has been instrumental in helping create awareness of this under-funded and under-recognized disease."

DeRozan had a special connection to the organization because when he was young his mother, Diane, was diagnosed with Lupus — an autoimmune disease that attacks healthy tissue and organs.

"We appreciate all his efforts in working with our organization and look forward to continuing to work with him in the future," Mielczarek wrote.

Mayor John Tory even weighed in on Twitter Wednesday.

"On the court, in the community, and in the hearts of Raptors Fans, DeMar DeRozan has been an incredible part of Toronto."

On the court, in the community, and in the hearts of <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> fans, <a href="https://twitter.com/DeMar_DeRozan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeMar_DeRozan</a> has been an incredible part of Toronto. <br><br>On behalf of the whole city, thank you and all the best in San Antonio. —@JohnTory

Tan says, because of everything DeRozan has done for the team and the city, it's going to be difficult to see wearing a different uniform next season.

"We just want to wish DeMar, you know, good luck where ever he goes, man," he said.

"Toronto loves you."