Raging fire tears through wholesale bakery in Etobicoke
Blaze required 5-alarm response, the most intense available to Toronto Fire
A raging blaze tore through an Etobicoke bakery late Tuesday, Toronto firefighters say.
Crews responded to Del's Pastry at 344 Bering Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a fire inside an oven, said Toronto Fire District Chief Stephen Powell.
They were met with heavy smoke and intensely hot flames, Powell said.
The response was eventually upgraded to five alarms, meaning that at least 22 to 25 emergency vehicles were needed to battle the blaze.
It took until about 12: 30 a.m. Wednesday to extinguish the worst of the fire, Powell said.
There were no reports of injuries, and as of this morning, firefighters had no reason to believe the blaze was suspicious, though the investigation into its origins is still in its earliest stages, Powell said.
It is not yet clear if the Ontario Fire Marshal will be called in to assist in the investigation, he added.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?