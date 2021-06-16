Raging fire tears through wholesale bakery in Etobicoke

A raging blaze tore through an Etobicoke bakery late Tuesday, Toronto firefighters say.

Crews responded to Del's Pastry at 344 Bering Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a fire inside an oven, said Toronto Fire District Chief Stephen Powell.

They were met with heavy smoke and intensely hot flames, Powell said.

The response was eventually upgraded to five alarms, meaning that at least 22 to 25 emergency vehicles were needed to battle the blaze.

Twitter user @wanderpow posted this photo late Tuesday, reportedly of the fire that largely gutted an Etobicoke bakery. (@wanderpow/Twitter)

It took until about 12: 30 a.m. Wednesday to extinguish the worst of the fire, Powell said.

There were no reports of injuries, and as of this morning, firefighters had no reason to believe the blaze was suspicious, though the investigation into its origins is still in its earliest stages, Powell said.

It is not yet clear if the Ontario Fire Marshal will be called in to assist in the investigation, he added.